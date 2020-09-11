Columbia Police Department holds blood drive to commemorate 9/11

“Our heroes on the front line like the firefighters, the medics, the police departments, the police men and women, they’re the ones that put their lives at risk, so those are the ones that at times need blood and plasma,” she said. “So, getting out and being able to do something that doesn’t cost anything, can go toward those heroes that are on the front lines, and I think that’s a perfect way to honor and memorialize the things that happened on 9/11.”