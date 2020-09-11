Columbia Police Department holds blood drive to commemorate 9/11

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Each year, communities across the country give blood to commemorate the the lives lost on 9/11.
Friday, the Columbia Police Department and Vitalant held a “Blue-Blood Heroes” community blood drive.
The event was to give residents in the area an opportunity to donate.
Amanda Merchant, donor recruiter for Vitalant, says this the perfect time to give the lifesaving gift of blood.
“Our heroes on the front line like the firefighters, the medics, the police departments, the police men and women, they’re the ones that put their lives at risk, so those are the ones that at times need blood and plasma,” she said. “So, getting out and being able to do something that doesn’t cost anything, can go toward those heroes that are on the front lines, and I think that’s a perfect way to honor and memorialize the things that happened on 9/11.”
According to the American Red Cross, Sept. 11 has evolved into the largest day of charitable blood giving all year.
