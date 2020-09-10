Tim’s Two Cents podcast with WDAM sports anchor Lexi Hughes

This week's edition of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty sitting down for a conversation with WDAM sports anchor/reporter Lexi Hughes. (Source: WDAM)
By Tim Doherty | September 10, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 7:52 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM 7 sports anchor and reporter Lexi Hughes.

Hughes, who grew up in a small town in Virginia, interned at ABC-7 in Washington, D.C., while earning her degree at Virginia Commonwealth University.

She worked behind the scenes at NBC-13 in Richmond, Va., before joining the WDAM sports department in 2018.

Hughes talks about the return of football in the age of COVID, the resignation of University of Southern Mississippi head football coach Jay Hopson and growing up in Virginia.

