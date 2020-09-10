R3SM gets $30K in new partnership grants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) has been awarded $30,000 in new grants through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.
They are special partnership grants with four local institutions, which include The First, A National Banking Association, The Renaissance Community Loan Funs, Keesler Federal Credit Union and BancorpSouth.
The money will be used for community services, help with hiring support staff and upkeep of R3SM’s Volunteer House.
