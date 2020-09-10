Rhodes named President, CEO of Southern Pine Electric

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pine Electric’s Board of Directors named its selection for the cooperative’s next president and CEO on Thursday.
Chris Rhodes, a 1995 graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in mechanical engineering, was selected to serve in the role.
“We are happy to have Chris leading our team and look forward to the great things we can accomplish together for our members,” said Billy M. Berry, Chairman of the Board. “His work experience on behalf of cooperatives in Mississippi will be invaluable to Southern Pine and I am confident he will lead us with wisdom and integrity.”
Rhodes, who lives in Petal, has a long career working for electric cooperatives. He started working for Cooperative Energy in 1996 and took on several roles in his more than two decades with the cooperative.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your CEO and to work together with the knowledgeable team of people at Southern Pine as we serve our members,” said Rhodes. “This is truly a remarkable cooperative with a long history of growth and service to the members and the State of Mississippi. I am grateful for the strong foundation established by those who came before me and offer my sincere thanks to the board of directors for their confidence in me.”
