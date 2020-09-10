One killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was killed in a Thursday evening crash in Marion County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Travis Luck said troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Mississippi Highway 587 at Railroad Lane in Marion County at 6:06 p.m.
Luck said preliminary investigations revealed that a vehicle traveling north on the highway ran off the roadway and collided with a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Luck.
The crash remains under investigation.
