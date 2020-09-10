New partnership between Jones College and UWA to benefit transfer students

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A new partnership between Jones College and the University of West Alabama will benefit eligible students who are looking to transfer to a four-year university.
Letters of agreement were signed by both presidents, Jesse Smith from Jones College and Ken Tucker from UWA, during a brief ceremony held on campus at Jones in Ellisville Thursday.
It offers students who are looking to transfer to a university incentives, including scholarships and a personal academic advisor, to help them transition seamlessly to UWA.
Tucker says this is a good fit for both UWA and the students who are coming from Jones College.
“When you’re moving from home to college and one college to another, there’s a certain amount of stress related to that, and in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, that’s just another layer of stress," Tucker said. "So our goal is to encourage students to pursue as much education as they can. So we’re trying to make it easier and more financially sustainable for them to do that.”
This was a sentiment echoed by Smith, who said many Jones College students come from that area.
“We have many students from Clarke, Lauderdale and Wayne County, so it makes perfect sense that we partnership with the University of West Alabama, and we’re thankful to them for the opportunity to do so,” Smith said.
Students who qualify for the scholarships will also be exempt from out-of-state tuition costs.
