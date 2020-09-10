New Mobile St. mural encourages people to smile

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s newest downtown mural is encouraging folks to smile.
It’s called “Hub City, Smile” and it was designed and painted by artist River Prince.
It’s located on Mobile Street, near the Lucky Rabbit and it’s a collaboration between the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art and the nonprofit group, “Laughs 4 Life.”
“I hope people come here and look at that and be able to get a picture with it and that will flood social media and they’ll see things and people will spread that joy and smile a little bit and realize that things aren’t quite as bad as they may seem,” Prince said.
It took about two weeks to complete the mural.
