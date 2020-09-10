National Guard reschedules Shelby Retiree Day for Nov. 5

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard has a new date set for its annual Retiree Day.
It’s now scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5 at Camp Shelby.
That event brings together hundreds of former National Guard soldiers and airmen for a day in their honor at the post.
It’s usually held in May, but it was rescheduled this year for late summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Continued concerns about the virus prompted the National Guard to postpone it a second time to November.
Now, organizers are confident Retiree Day can take place.
“Due to COVID, we pushed it to the right, and we had to push it again to the right, but November will be a great time frame to do it, because it will be cooler for all the retirees to come back to Camp Shelby,” said Col. Bobby Ginn, commander of Camp Shelby. “So, that will be what I always say is the biggest day Camp Shelby has is the Retiree Day.”
The event is set to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.