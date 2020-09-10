LIST: Pine Belt communities host events to remember 9/11

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Pine Belt community will be able to attend events honoring 9/11 this weekend.
Most of the events will take place on Friday, which is the 19th anniversary of the terror attack. Other events will take place on Saturday.
Below is a list of events and where they will take place this weekend:
Friday, Sept. 11
- The City of Hattiesburg will honor the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11 at Fire Station #1 with a commemoration ceremony to remember the lives lost in the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93 in 2001. Hattiesburg Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart, Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker and Mayor Toby Barker will be speaking at the event, along with keynote speaker Major General (Retired) Larry Harrington. The national anthem will be played by John Eze Uzodinma II. Those who wish to attend are asked to wear a mask and seating will be set up to meet social distancing requirements. The ceremony will be streamed on the City of Hattiesburg’s Facebook page for virtual attendees.
- The City of Columbia Fire Department will host a memorial walk to honor the lives lost in sacrifice to others and pray for those who serve the community. The walk will start at 8 a.m. at CFD Station 1 (101 Evergreen St.), walking to U.S. Highway 13 North, then to Main Street to Second Street, at the Columbia Police Department station, through the courthouse square to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and ending down Broad Street to CFD Station 2. A prayer and moment of silence will be given at each stop. The walk is free to attend. Transportation will be provided to walkers to take them back to their vehicles. Any appropriate flags can be carried during the walk (U.S. State, Police, Fire, etc.). Personal agenda flags will not be allowed. Participants are asked to wear a mask due to State Mandate.
- The Columbia Police Department is hosting a Blue Blood Heroes Community Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Face coverings are required for both donors and staff as they can be homemade but must cover both nose and mouth. A Blue Blood Heroes t-shirt for all donors. Food and pizza will be provided by Domino’s Pizza & Coca-Cola.
Saturday, Sept. 12
- The Petal Fire Department will host a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Petal High School football stadium. The event will be free and open to the public. PFD will be at the stadium at 6:30 a.m. to go over things before the walk which will start at 7 a.m. If you have any questions, you can call the PFD station at (601) 705-0908.
