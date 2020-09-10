Laurel Main Street announces new executive director

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After a months long search, the Laurel Main Street organization announced the hire of its new executive director Thursday.
The Board of Directors announced Susan Ladd will join Laurel Main Street on Oct. 5 and take over the role in January after longtime executive director Judi Holifield retires.
“We are excited for the next chapter of Laurel Main Street. The Board of Directors, and I are looking forward to a positive and smooth time of transition, and we look forward to working with Mrs. Ladd on continuing to grow a vibrant and progressive downtown Laurel," Laurel Main Street president Truitt Taylor said in a news release.
Ladd is from Franklin, Tenn. and recently moved to Laurel.
She previously served as the experience concierge for Ramsey Solutions in Nashville and in other customer experience positions.
