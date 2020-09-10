HPD: Man accused of burglarizing adult entertainment store identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for allegedly burglarizing an adult entertainment store in Hattiesburg last month has been identified.
According to Hattiesburg police, 28-year-old Zachary Taylor Bradshaw, of Petal, is wanted for commercial burglary.
Bradshaw is accused of breaking into Pepper’s Parties store on Grand Drive on Aug. 25.
If you have any information on Bradshaw’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
