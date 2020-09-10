Grace’s Home of Heroes prepares for health and benefits convoy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Grace’s Home of Heroes, a nonprofit organization that provides aid and assistance to elderly veterans, is hosting a drive-thru benefits convoy for military members and veterans.
The event will be Oct. 7 at the Train Depot in Hattiesburg from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Initially, it was going to be physical health and benefits fair, but of course with COVID, we were trying to think of a plan B, because we still want to be able to serve our veteran community, our military families and give them the resources that they need," said Amber Travis, founder of the organization. “So what we decided to do was host a drive-thru event so we are going to have different vendors to give us any type of informational materials that they have goodies and we are going to stuff up to 250 bags.”
The first 25 bags will have prizes like gift cards, and a raffle for a grand prize basket will be available as well.
Currently, Grace’s Home of Heroes is fundraising for a new facility to further their services to military veterans and families.
If you would like to help with Grace’s Home of Heroes, you can go to their website at graceshomeofheroes.com/donate.
