Columbia High School senior qualifies as semifinalist for National Merit Scholarship

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt senior is a semifinalist for one of the most rigorous scholarship programs in the country.
Jade Thompson is a senior at Columbia High School and is a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship.
Columbia School District officials say semifinalists represent the top one percent of all graduating seniors. Over 1 million juniors in over 20,000 high schools took the PSAT to earn a spot in the scholarship program.
Thompson says she is grateful her hard work is paying off.
“I was really just relieved when I found out that I got it,” said Thompson. “Because I’ve been taking this test since freshman year and I’ve been working really hard in classes trying to, you know, get that cut off score. And I was just really so relieved and excited for what was going to happen.”
Columbia High School Principal Braxton Stowe says as a semifinalist, Thompson will compete for roughly 7,600 scholarships. These scholarships are worth more than $31 million.
Principal Stowe says everyone at CHS is thrilled for Jade and her big accomplishment.
“We’re just honored that she’s one of our students, that she’s worked so hard and that she’s such a humble young woman,” said Stowe. “We are so excited to follow her career and her life because she is going to make a great name for Columbia High School. She’s just amazing and we’re so, so honored that she’s one of our students.”
Thompson will now complete her portfolio which consists of essays, ACT scores, AP exam scores and more to apply to be a finalist in the program.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.