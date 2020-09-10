Appeals court upholds negligence award against South Central

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed Tuesday a 2018 finding of medical negligence against South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
But the Court of Appeals declined to increase the $133,000 monetary judgement rendered against the hospital by the trial judge, Jones County Circuit Court Judge Richard McKenzie.
The appeals stemmed from a 2012 incident in which then-78-year-old Joyce Regan argued that both action and inaction by the hospital led to the development of a subdural hematoma.
Regan eventually required surgery to alleviate the bleeding between the brain and its protective covering.
Regan had gone to South Central to have an outpatient CTA scan done as “a result of recent cardiac symptoms.”
The procedure required the use of a contrast dye that Regan was known to be allergic, so her doctor asked that she “premedicate” the night before and morning of the exam.
The procedure was done, but immediately after, Regan began showing symptoms of an allergic reaction, manifesting in involuntary body movement, including “rigors, shivering, shaking, jerking, and uncontrolled movements of the head, arms and body.”
In response, Regan was moved onto a gurney to prevent her from falling. She was given a pillow, covered with a blanket and "the bed-rails of the gurney were secured in their upright position to prevent her from falling off.
Regan was medicated at least twice, to no effect. She then was sent to the emergency department, where a round of a different drugs brought her under control.
Testimony was given at trial that the gurney never was padded, that she was not attended to at all times and that a 35-minute gap existed between her transfer from radiology to emergency where no records were kept.
The loss of control lasted for more than two hours. Regan testified that she remembered striking her head against the metal bed rails of the gurney “multiple times,” giving her a headache and hurting her ear.
The civil complaint not only asked for damages to be awarded because of the alleged medical negligence, but also asked for punitive damages based on gross negligence and reckless conduct.
A four-day bench trial was held in May 2017.
On May 4, 2018, a finding for Regan was issued. She was awarded more than $103,000 to cover her medical bills and another $30,000 in punitive damages.
South Central appealed, arguing that the Regan’s witnesses were not qualified to testify whether the hospital’s alleged negligence had led to her injury.
Regan cross-appealed, asking that the punitive award be increased.
On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals let stand McKenzie’s rulings, both on the medical negligence question and punitive damage amount.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.