2 accused of trying to sneak drugs into Forrest County jail

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man and woman from Hattiesburg were arrested Wednesday evening for allegedly trying to sneak contraband into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.
According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Scott Lees, drugs were found sewn into clothing being delivered to an inmate in the jail.
Lees said this is a common method used to smuggle contraband into correctional facilities.
Donald Lee Harris, 31, and Kimberly Marie Bennett, 47, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
The sheriff’s office put out a reminder that anyone who attempts to smuggle contraband into a correctional facility will be arrested and prosecuted.
