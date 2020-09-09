WCU School of Education adds new programs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Teresa Poole, Associate Dean of Education at William Carey University, said the university’s school of education listened to its student’s feedback and added several new programs present and future educators can enroll in to expand their career paths.
“Bachelors in General Science with a concentration in education, we have the Pre-K Endorsement for Teachers,” Poole said.
Poole said the programs are offered 100% online to give educators the flexibility to pursue certifications in areas like dyslexia therapy.
“They can actually earn a specialist degree now, so this program will allow a person who may have a master’s in elementary education or administration to actually earn a specialist degree,” Poole said
Poole said if you would like to be a teacher leader, the Mississippi Department of Education approved a program just for you.
“Teachers who are interested in being an academic coach, interventionist or team leaders for their teams, and so this endorsement will allow a teacher to actually formally be a teacher leader,” Poole said.
Poole added one unique program for students to take on is Interscholastic Athletic Administration.
“This program will also earn a student 18 hours on the graduate level that will allow him or her to actually teach on the collegiate level,” Poole said.
Poole said those are just a few of the competitive programs the school offers that will give their current enrollment of 1,700 students the best education, so they can become the best educators for the state and surrounding areas.
Poole notes educational leadership and principal licensure is another program added to make the school of education more competitive.
William Carey wants to help any educator who wants to further their career. Email education@wmcarey.edu or call 601-318-6600 for more information.
