Pine Belt Prep Football-Week I-Roundup III

McCOMB, Miss. (WDAM) _ Presbyterian Christian School has a pretty straight-forward game plan come high school football Friday nights.
Hand the ball to senior running back Marquise Crosby and get out of his way.
Crosby rolled for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries Friday as the Bobcats pulled away from Parklane Academy for a 29-6 road victory.
It marked the second consecutive week Crosby had topped the 200-yard rushing mark and scored three touchdowns.
PCS never trailed after taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Bobcats led 15-6 at halftime and carried that edge into the fourth quarte
PCS outscored Parklane (0-2) 14-0 on the final quarter.
All told, the Bobcats amassed 414 yards total offense, including 334 yards rushing.
Senior Cameron Shaw backed Crosby with 56 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Junior quarterback Collin Necaise completed 11-of-16 passes for 55 yards with an interception. Crosby also got into the passing game, hitting 2-of-3 attempts for 25 yards.
Junior Briggs Sumrall had six catches for 42 yards and gained 36 yards on the ground on six carries.
The Bobcats (2-1) will travel to Sumrall High School at 7 p.m. Friday. Sumrall (0-1) opened its season Friday with a 14-6 loss to visiting Pearl River Central High School.
SUMRALL, Miss (WDAM – Junior quarterback John Ford threw for 297 yards and a touchdown Friday, but it wasn’t enough for the Bobcats against the Blue Devils' ground game.
Sophomore running back Destin Coleman ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and senior Ty Herring added 76 yards and another score on seven carries for the Blue Devils.
Ford completed 21-of-41 passes with an interception. Senior Daniel Nelson grabbed eight passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, junior Cade Dedeaux caught seven passes for 109 yards and senior Hayden Barrett had three catches for 31 yards.
Sumrall (0-1) will host Presbyterian Christian School at 7 p.m. Friday. PCS (2-1) topped Parklane Academy Friday 29-6.
PRC (1-0) will welcome St. Martin High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Yellow Jackets (0-1) dropped a 21-16 decision to St. Stanislaus High School Friday.
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WDAM) -The Bears clawed their way to a big lead to hold off the Crusaders Friday in the opener for both teams.
Sacred Heart trailed 35-0 at halftime before putting three touchdowns on the scoreboard in the second half.
Pipkins ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Sophomore Jude Bishop caught four passes for 64 yards and a score.
Sophomore quarterback Andrew Grubbs completed 8-of-19 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He also ran for 54 yards on nine carries.
West Lincoln (1-0) got 198 yards and two touchdowns from junior Enrico Price.
The Crusaders (0-1) will open Region 4-1A play at 7 p.m., Friday when they welcome Salem High School to Hattiesburg. The Wildcats (0-1) lost their season opener Friday 40-16 to Loyd Star.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.