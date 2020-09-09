Mostly sunny skies set for the Pine Belt

We’re starting off this morning a little cool with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. I can’t rule out a stray shower, but most of us should stay dry. Temperatures will cool down into the 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Tomorrow will be warm with partly cloudy skies and maybe a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 90s.
By Friday, we could see a few hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Showers should clear out in time for those highs school football games in the evening.
This weekend looks to have the best chance of rain with scattered thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
