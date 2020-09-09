Kidnapping, armed robbery suspect wanted in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators for the Jones County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on the whereabouts of a wanted kidnapping suspect.
According to authorities, Stephen Ruffin, also known as “Sip,” is wanted for an armed robbery and kidnapping that happened in Moselle last week.
Anyone helping Ruffin in eluding arrest will be charged along with Ruffin, the sheriff’s office said.
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact JCSD at (60) 425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.