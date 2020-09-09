Forrest Co. burglary suspect captured in Lamar County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County Sheriff’s Office deputies captured a man who had an arrest warrant out of Forrest county earlier this week.
According to Scott Lees, spokesperson for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Oswalt, 27, of Hattiesburg, was transported and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility after he was captured by LCSO.
Oswalt was charged with two counts of commercial burglary when he was booked into the correctional facility.
FCSO appreciates the cooperation and teamwork with Lamar County as FCSO works to build and keep working relationships with local agencies.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.