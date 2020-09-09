Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available for child care facility workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drive-through COVID-19 testing is now available for child care facility workers in Mississippi.
The Mississippi State Department of Health said that testing locations will be available at many county health departments and at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson.
The free testing is for K-12 teachers, staff, school administrators, and child care workers of Mississippi licensed child care facilities.
The department said child care workers may receive testing regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus.
Workers must receive an appointment by completing an online questionnaire found at https://covidschedule.umc.edu/.
