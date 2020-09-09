Collins High football team to miss 2 games because of COVID quarantine

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The entire Collins High School football team is on a two-week quarantine for possible exposure to the coronavirus.
The team was quarantined after a player for Magee High School, a team Collins faced last Friday night, tested positive for the virus.
Covington County School District Superintendent Babette Duty said the team had to cancel this Friday’s first home game against Mendenhall and next Thursday’s game against Taylorsville.
Duty said high school teams at Seminary and Mount Olive will play home games as scheduled this Friday. Both of those teams missed their scheduled Sept. 4 opening games because they were on quarantine for the coronavirus.
