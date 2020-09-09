City of Columbia hosting annual 9/11 events

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The coronavirus pandemic has cancelled many events this year, but it’s not stopping the Columbia Police Department from holding its annual blood drive.
“Our state needs blood right now, and we just ask the community to come out and support us,” Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said.
The Blue Blood Heroes Community Blood Drive will be held Friday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Police Department. Kelly says the goal is to get 100 donors.
“Chief Miller in Biloxi has just had his blood drive, and I know Chief Cox over in Laurel has had theirs and Sheriff Sims, they’ve been very successful and we can’t let them beat us here in Columbia, so we’re asking the community to come out,” Kelly said.
The blood drive will kick off with the city’s annual 9/11 Memorial Walk, which will start at 8 a.m. at Columbia Fire Department Station 1, located at 101 Evergreen Street.
The public is welcomed to attend and walk with local law enforcement and first responders.
The walk will head down State Route 13 to North Main Street and onto Second Street toward the Columbia Police Department. The walk will then continue to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, down Broad Street to Eagle Day, and end at Columbia Fire Department Station 2.
“Walk with us. Remember those heroes that gave their life in the line of duty during 9/11, and then go to the blood drive and give life,” Kelly said.
In addition to these events, the Columbia Police Department will also be selling $10 tickets for their Burgers & Badges Fundraiser to help the police station and the Columbia Fire Department Rescue Task Force.
“We want to make sure that they have the best in ballistic materials that they can wear, such as bullet proof vests, helmets,” Kelly said. “So, we’re just trying to raise some money to get those guys some equipment.”
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit vitalant.org and use sponsor code, columbiapolicedept. Walk-ins are also welcomed during the blood drive on Friday.
To purchase fundraiser tickets, stop by the Columbia Police Department.
