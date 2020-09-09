Animal Medical Center celebrates 45 years in business

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt veterinarian clinic makes strides in the animal care sector as it celebrates 45 years of business.
Animal Medical Center in Hattiesburg opened its doors on Sept. 8, 1975. Since then, the clinic has served as a safe place for many of our furry friends.
It serves all small animals, but mostly sees dogs and cats.
Dr. John Mayfield and his college roommate bought the clinic when it had been operating for 45 years prior. It has grown over the years, and now has 13 veterinarians on staff.
According to Mayfield, the center has made great strides in its near half a century of being open.
“We’ve had advancements like being able to do CAT scans which really raises the level of care tremendously," said Mayfield. "We had, another highlight is we began doing 24-hour care for our pets and we have our nurses walk the floor... and they care for them all night long. We developed the animal ER too where we see people in emergencies.”
Mayfield says he knew from a young age he was meant to be a veterinarian.
“I had a cousin who was a veterinarian in Silver City, NM, and I went out there when I was 14, stayed three weeks with him and that was it," said Mayfield. "I just loved what we did. And so I never, I never wavered a second. I just kind of knew that’s what God wanted me to do.”
He credits his faith for carrying him through the highs and lows of the job.
“There have been some ups and downs, but God and His word is faithful," said Mayfield. "And He’s always seen me through everything that I’ve faced. And I have no doubt that He’ll continue to do that for me and for this veterinarian practice.”
Animal Medical Center is located at 3422 Hardy St. in Hattiesburg.
