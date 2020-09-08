Woman charged in Marion County murder investigation

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 47-year-old woman was charged with murder in Marion County on Monday.
Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Felecia Ladell Blackwell, of Columbia, was charged in the death of 48-year-old Perry Patton.
The investigation began after deputies were called to a home on Expose Road around 7:30 a.m. When deputies got to the scene, they found Patton dead in the front yard.
Blackwell was identified as a person of interest in the investigation and was eventually arrested.
Blackwell is being held at the Marion County Jail and is awaiting her initial court appearance.
