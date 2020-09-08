Wayne County firefighters to get new hand-held radios

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Board of Supervisors gave their approval for the purchase 50 new hand-held radios and 30 new beepers for their firefighters and emergency responders.
Certain areas in the county lack enough cell service which hampers communications during an emergency.
The new equipment will cost around $75,000 and will help alleviate the problem since they can be used even in areas with no cell service.
The board passed the measure during their regular session on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.