Vacant armory chosen for Wayne County emergency shelter

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Wayne County may soon have an emergency shelter available for them to use during severe weather.
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors and the Waynesboro Board of Aldermen came to a mutual agreement to use the vacant National Guard Armory as a shelter.
Located on Highway 63, the National Guard Armory was deeded to the City of Waynesboro in 2018 after it was closed due to cost cutting measure by the government.
Angela Atchison, director of the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, says the building would be perfect for use as an emergency shelter.
“I’ve been in this position for eight years and we have not had an actual shelter here inside the city or the county. We do have what we call a ‘Safer Place to Go,’ and that is the courtroom of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department,” Atchison said.
“So the need was definitely there for us to get a bigger place and the boards have come together to allow us to have this evaluated to keep our citizens safer,” Atchison added.
The next step will be for the American Red Cross to inspect and evaluate the building to make sure it meets the necessary criteria for approval.
The armory was built back in the 1950s and had deployed troops from the Korean War through Desert Storm.
