11 sex offenders sought by FCSO for failing to reregister

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is seeking 11 sex offenders for failing to reregister with the Department of Public Safety.
Mississippi law requires sex offenders to reregister every 90 days and report changes in their registration.
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the following sex offenders have absconded and are wanted by the department:
- Scott Henry Bryant, 32, was convicted of statutory rape in Forrest County in 2009. His last listed address in the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry is in Wiggins.
- John Bradley Charlie, 38, was convicted of abusive sexual contact without permission in the Southern District of Mississippi in 2012. His last listed address in the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry is in Hattiesburg.
- Robert Eugene Cole, 58, was convicted of rape by force in Merced, California in 1987. His last listed address in the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry is in Hattiesburg.
- Jack Byron Hand, 44, was convicted of third-degree rape and second-degree rape in Otsego, New York in 1998. His last listed address in the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry is Hattiesburg.
- Robert Duryl Hill, 62, was convicted of indecency with a child in McLennan, Texas in 1987. He is currently listed as homeless in Forrest County in the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.
- Leonard Fredrick Laflin, 59, was convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a person under 18 in Alameda, California in 1982. His address is listed as transient in the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.
- Austin Alexander McGee, 20, was convicted of two counts of sexual battery in Forrest County in 2017. His last listed address in the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry is in Hattiesburg. According to the sheriff’s office, McGee also has an arrest warrant for armed robbery.
- Truman McLaurin, 69, was convicted of rape and assault with intent to ravish in Lamar County in 1985. His last listed address in the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry is in Hattiesburg.
- John Renard Robinson, 40, was convicted of forcible rape in Washington, Louisiana in 2005. His last listed address in the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry is in Hattiesburg.
- Rodney Rashad Wilson, 31, was convicted of statutory rape in Forrest County in 2015. He is currently listed as homeless in Hattiesburg in the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.
- Gregory Clayton, 64, was convicted of touching of a child or a mentally defective, incapacitated or physically helpless person for lustful purposes in Forrest County in 1993 and sexual battery in Forrest County in 1994. His last listed address on the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry is in Hattiesburg.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any of the individuals, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.