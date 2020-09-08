Ribbon-cutting held for new basketball, tennis courts in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New basketball and tennis courts are now open at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.
Mayor Toby Barker was joined by Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, Parks and Recreation Director Chris McGee, Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Pastor Carlos Wilson and members of the congregation for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
The courts are located behind the church at 900 E 8th Street.
The courts were funded by the city’s 1% sales tax on restaurants, hotels and motels that was passed by voters in April 2019. The project is shared use with the city and Ebenezer Missionary Baptist.
“In my head, in my heart, in my spirit, in my vision for 23 years, I always knew the city needed a clean recreational facility for people to come,” Wilson said.
Wilson challenged church groups to come take on his squad on the new court.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.