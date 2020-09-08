Pine Belt Prep Football-Week I-Roundup II

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Brad Duncan dabbles as a part-time philosopher during his duties as full-time football coach at West Marion High School.
“We’ve got an old saying we joke with around here,” Duncan said. “‘We aren’t going O-fer. We got a ’W'.‘”
Indeed, the Trojans did.
Junior Octavious Harvey and senior Qavante Swanigan each scored twice and senior quarterback Jayden Duncan threw two touchdown passes Friday night as West Marion opened the 2020 football season with a 40-6 victory over cross-county rival East Marion High School.
Duncan said. “They were excited,” Duncan said. “We had a little scrimmage with Lumberton (High School) last week, and they kind of went through the motions. But finally getting to play a game and it happened to be against a county rival, they were excited.
“For a first game, I saw a lot of bright spots.”
The Trojans jumped out to a 12-0 lead on Harvey’s 45-yard jaunt and senior Jartavious Martin’s 1-yard run.
East Marion cut the lead to 12-6 in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by junior Jaquarious Jones.
But West Marion answered with three, consecutive scores: Harvey’s 7-yard run; Swanigan’s 20-yard run; and Duncan’s 15-yard pass to junior Larry Magee.
The Trojans tacked on a safety in the third quarter when East Marion was called for intentional grounding in the end zone and capped the scoring on Duncan’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Swanigan.
West Marion (1-0) was set to play Forrest County Agricultural High School Friday, but had to reschedule when the Aggies bumped back the start of their season.
The Trojans will meet St. Stanislaus High School at 7 p.m. Friday in a game to be played at Dobie Holden Stadium on the campus of Pearl River Community College.
The Rock-a-chaws (1-0) defeated St. Martin High School 21-16 Friday.
East Marion will host Morton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (0-1) dropped a 32-13 decision Friday at Newton County High School.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Kabe Barnett threw four touchdown passes Friday in his debut as the Warriors’ starting quarterback.
Oak Grove jumped out to a 26-3 lead after one period, and the Admirals (0-1) never could catch up.
Junior Tyrell Pollard had three catches for 60 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown, and senior running back Courtland Harris scored twice, the first coming on a 12-yard pass from Barnett.
Senior Akhem Toy had a 5-yard catch for a score and senior Raheem Fairley caught a 6-yard touchdown pass.
The Warriors (1-0), two-time defending Class 6A South State champions, will host Hattiesburg High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (1-0) topped Laurel High School Friday 26-12 in the 99th edition of The Battles for the Lil’ Brown Jug.
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior Tikevon Badon rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown as the Tornadoes picked up a road win to open the season.
Purvis jumped out to a 130-0 lead in the first quarter, and held the advantage 20-7 at halftime.
The Pirates (0-1) closed to 20-14 after three quarters, but the Tornadoes outscored Pass Christian 13-7 in the final period.
Purvis (1-0) will hist Perry Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs dropped a 25-13 decision to Greene County High School Friday.
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Dalarus Cooper and sophomore Kayden Miller both ran for more than 100 yards and the Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs 12-0 in the fourth quarter to clinch the season-opening win.
Perry Central junior Tyrion Sumrall ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
The Class 2A Bulldogs went toe-to-toe with the Class 4A Wildcats for three quarters, with teams tied 7-7 at halftime and 13-13 after three quarters.
But Greene County held Perry Central scoreless in the final period.
Miller ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries, while Cooper had 135 yards and a score on 12 carries.
Freshman quarterback Kennen Franks made his only completion count, throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to junior Cameron Dunnam.
Junior place-kicker Conner West had a field goal and extra point for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats (1-0) will host Quitman High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bulldogs (0-1) stay on the road, traveling to Purvis Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Tornadoes (1-0) opened the season Friday with a 33-21 road victory at Pass Christian High School.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A late rally by the War Eagles came up short Friday in the season opener for both schools.
The Warriors built a 28-7 lead with less than six minutes to play in the third quarter before Wayne County scored twice.
The War Eagles closed out the third quarter with a 61-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Sebastian Chafin to senior running back Shadamien Williamson.
The duo flipped roles in the fourth quarter, with Williamson finding Chafin with a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 42 seconds to play. But Wayne County could not get any closer.
Chafin had scored on a 2-yard in the first half, which saw the Warriors leading 20-7 at the break.
The Warriors dominated the football all night, spending 34-plus minutes on offense to just 13-plus minutes for the War Eagles.
Williamson had 64 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 67 yards and a score.
Junior Kelnevious Walley gained 48 yads on 12 carries, and Chafin added 12 yards and touchdown on nine carries.
The War Eagles (0-1) will welcome West Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Mustangs (1-0) opened with a 33-6 victory Friday over Raleigh High School.
The Warriors (1-0) will travel to Poplarville High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Hornets (0-1) fell 13-7 to Jefferson Davis County Friday.
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Braves put up more than yards total offense, but could not stop the Knights’ running game.
Led by junior Ja’Karius Grant, West Lauderdale (1-0) rushed for 345 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground.
South Jones senior receiver B.J. Hawthorne led the Braves with six catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Luke Griffin threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.
For West Lauderdale, Grant had 164 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, while sophomore quarterback Jackson Parker ran for 69 yards and a score on 13 carries.
Parker also threw a pair of touchdown passes, including one to Brett Busbea, who had nine catches for 96 yards.
