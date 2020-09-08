Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. taking donations for Hurricane Laura victims

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is leading a donation drive for Hurricane Laura victims.
It’s been almost two weeks since Hurricane Laura plummeted through Louisiana as a category 4 storm. Now, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is at the forefront for a relief effort for its victims.
On Thursday, Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and volunteer fire fighters will head to the Bayou state to drop off donations.
Sheriff Berlin says it is the Pine Belt’s duty to help our neighbors in Louisiana, just as they helped Mississippi 15 years ago after Hurricane Katrina.
“Our area was devastated," said Sheriff Berlin. "It was taken down to nearby nothing. And, people from all over showed up with water and items and, you know, I feel like being the leader of Jones County, that we should show up and show out for these people too.”
Today and tomorrow, donations are being accepted at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., the Jones County Sheriff’s Office Training Center from 7 a.m.- 4 p.m., Ellisville Fire Station #1 from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m., the Ovett Volunteer Fire Department, which is being staged at Ovett Little General from 5:30 a.m.- 7 p.m., and the Powers Volunteer Fire Department which is being staged at B&C Mobile Homes from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
They are taking non perishable food, toiletries, flash lights and more. You are asked not to drop off clothing.
But, there is one think you are asked to keep in mind.
“Don’t forget we can use pet supplies, pet food," said Bo Burroughs, owner of B&C Mobile Homes. "There’s going to be a lot of animals that needs to be fed. So, that’s one thing that we don’t need to forget- the pets over in Louisiana.”
Organizers say any amount of supplies you can donate is helpful.
“If it’s just one can, one bottle of water, that’s one bottle of water, one can of food that those folks don’t have right now," said Lance Chancellor, Grants Administrator with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. "And, we look forward to helping bless some folks on Thursday when we show up in Louisiana with a trailer load, hopefully two full trailer loads of relief supplies.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.