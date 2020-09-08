Jasper Co. sheriff requests prayers for deputy recovering from crash

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson is asking that the community pray for a deputy who continues to recover after being seriously injured in a crash last week.
Johnson posted a message on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page on Sept. 2 saying Deputy Damian Blackmon had been injured in a one-vehicle crash responding to an early morning disturbance call.
His car flipped and landed in some trees off the road, and he has been hospitalized since.
“We don’t know what happened yet, but somehow the deputy lost control of his vehicle, overturned and went out into the trees," Johnson said. "I’ve been in touch with his family and saw him yesterday. He is improving. He’s heavily sedated right now, he had a neck injury and that appears to be OK, but he’s just in a lot of pain and it’s going to be a long, slow process for him.”
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will continue to update the community on Blackmon’s condition on its Facebook page.
