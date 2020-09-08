WATCH: Gov. Reeves gives COVID-19 update after no deaths reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is giving the latest on COVID-19.
Tuesday, no new COVID-19 related deaths were reported for the first time in months, despite 249 new cases.
Last week, Reeves discussed the concern over the Labor Day holiday, urging people to take precautions and not let their guard down after Memorial Day and July 4th brought spikes in cases.
Cases tend to lag two weeks behind the events, so it remains to be seen if Labor Day brought upon a new spike in cases.
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said he expects more deaths tomorrow, including one from a 20-year-old who died of the virus recently.
Dobbs says 62 of the state’s counties case numbers are declining, while 20 are rising. He pointed out Oktibbeha and Lafayette, which are being monitored closely. Lafayette and Oktibbeha are increasing with the presence of Ole Miss and Mississippi State students back on campus.
