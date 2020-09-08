Changes coming to driver’s license stations to reduce wait times

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Department of Public Safety is offering a new “Skip the Line" program at driver’s license stations statewide to reduce wait times.
“Shortly after taking office, we identified several redundancies in our processes related to renewals of driver’s licenses and firearm permits. We have worked diligently to remove these redundancies, resulting in reduced processing times for customers," said Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.
Beginning Sept. 14, customers can schedule appointments in the Gulf Coast and Jackson metro regions for services. Appointments will be given priority over walk-in customers and will be available statewide Oct. 1.
Customers will also be able to view the lines at all major driver’s license stations prior to arriving through a live camera by visiting THIS LINK beginning Oct. 1.
Firearm permit renewals will be mail-in only effective immediately. Applications are available online HERE. Customers will no longer need to be fingerprinted for permit renewal thus eliminating the need to renew in person.
As of Oct. 1, the alphabet schedule of services will also be eliminated, meaning anyone can visit a driver’s license station any day of the week.
For more information on the new program, visit the Department of Public Safety’s website.
