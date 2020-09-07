Why we celebrate Labor Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Labor Day pays tribute to American workers for their hard work and achievements.
The holiday is celebrated on the first Monday in September.
Michael Hodges, labor union president for Communications Workers of America in Hattiesburg, breaks down the holiday’s importance.
“Labor Day means a lot of things for a lot of different people,” Hodges said. “But for people who are in unions and who work every day to try and better their families, Labor Day means them being able to take the opportunity to enjoy what labor has done them over the last 50 years.”
Hodges says just like other holidays that we celebrate in America, the reason behind Labor Day is often overlooked.
“For instance, a lot of people when it comes to Christmas time, you think about gifts and giving to their families and stuff like that. They miss out on or realize is that Christmas is actually for Jesus,” Hodges said. “The same thing with Labor Day. We as Americans worked hard every day and for us to be able to take the time to enjoy what we’ve done is a wonderful thing.”
While taking a break on the holiday, Hodges says please be cautious and be safe because COVID-19 is still a problem.
“It’s very important to remember safety and it’s very important you know that you don’t have to go out to the beaches, you don’t have to go out and visit with everybod,” Hodges said. “If you do, try and keep your distance. Because we don’t want you after the holidays come back and now you have COVID. So, try and be safe and enjoy your time away from work.
Labor Day was signed into law as a national holiday on June, 28 1894 by President Grover Cleveland.
