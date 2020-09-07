Stay hydrated and protected for Labor Day!

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Anchor Lead In: If you plan to social distance and celebrate Labor Day - Outside - Don’t forget the sunscreen.
Caroline Wood takes a look at how you can protect your skin against those harmful rays.
[TAKE:PKG]
You may be heading to the beach, the pool or the lake today---
But don’t forget to pack sunscreen.
Keeping your skin protected in the sun not only prevents the potential for a painful sunburn---
It also prevents skin cancer.
While health experts say some sun exposure is good to help produce Vitamin D---
They warn too much can have serious consequences.
Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh with the Hattiesburg Clinic explains the differences in sun rays and how each affects your skin.
“SPF, sun protection factor, protects you against the harmful radiating rays of the sun. UVA and UVB. UVA- the A stands for aging that’s what ages your skin and leads you to some of the pigmentation changes that lead to skin cancer. UVB causes the burn. That causes sunburn which can subsequently lead to skin cancer. You need to block both in your sunscreen.”
He says at the minimum--- You should wear SPF 30.
According to Dr. Rouhbakhsh, anything less than that will not protect your skin for a significant amount of time.
Not only should you be wearing sunscreen---
Drinking plenty of water is another thing to keep in mind this Labor Day.
DrRouhbaksh explains some of the signs that show you could be dehydrated.
“The first sign is you’re thirsty. If you’re thirsty, you’re already a bit dehydrated… You can look at your urine. And, if the color of your urine is not clear-ish, then you’re certainly a bit dehydrated. If you’ve been out in the sun and you start getting a headachey feeling, that’s a sign that you’re really getting dehydrated.”
Reporting in Hattiesburg, Caroline Wood, WDAM on your side.
TAG: Dr Rouhbakhsh also says reapplying sunscreen is extremely important to help prevent sunburns and the potential for skin cancer.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.