Pine Belt residents celebrate Labor Day at Paul B. Johnson State Park

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday brought great weather for those enjoying Labor Day at Paul B. Johnson State Park.
Whether out on the water or in front of the grill, Paul B. Johnson State Park in Forrest County was the spot for those looking to enjoy some summer fun.
“Good state park, lots of activities, lots of stuff to do. We come out here very often,” said Jared Roper, who was enjoying a relaxing Labor Day at the park.
Many came to show off their talents on the grill.
“I got a little ribs on here, I got a little pork roast wrapped in bacon, got some chicken wings, I got some grilled shrimp that we got on here,” said Desmond Earl.
Allen and Janelle Aredrey spent time on the disc golf course.
“We came out here for Labor Day,” Allen said. “We’re doing a little mini vacation and we found out that Paul B. Johnson State Park has a disc golf course. We’re avid disc golfers, so we thought it’d be nice to check it out.”
“We’ve gotten a couple of pars, which is really good. I don’t usually get pars so that was really nice for me,” Janelle said.
The Myers family came out to fish, and several boats and jet skis were out on the water.
