Pine Belt locals react to low Labor Day gas prices

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If you traveled this holiday weekend, you may have saved a little on gas.
Gas Buddy predicted a national average of $2.19 per gallon this Labor Day, the lowest price since 2004. In Mississippi, the gas prices are looking better than that, with Gas Buddy showing the average price for gas at $1.86.
“Not too bad right now,” Tommy Fulton said. “I don’t mind having this gas guzzler like I did a few years back. We’re staying home more due to the COVID deal, so we’re not taking full advantage of it I don’t think.”
In the Pine Belt, you can find gas as cheap as $1.65 at Chevron on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. In Petal, the gas price this holiday is $1.76 per gallon at Murphy Express. In Laurel, gas prices are averaging at $1.72, that’s three cents cheaper than a week ago.
“It’s a little high yeah, but it’s not low neither,” Jamie Knotts said. “It stays average I guess, so at this point it helps.”
“You put ten dollars in, and you fill a lot of your tank up,” Logan Penton said. “I feel like it’s good for people that can’t spend that money for their gas. The low prices now are good, but it’s just not good for the oil industry.”
According to Gas Buddy, gas prices will likely continue to fall as seasonal factors kick in.
“Feel like they’re right where they should be really,” Matthew Blackburn. “I mean that’s not too cheap, not too expensive.”
To find the cheapest gas prices near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.