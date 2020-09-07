MBI seeking public’s help in identifying body found in Clarke Co.

CLARKE CO., Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is helping the Clarke County Sheriff Department with a death investigation and is asking the public for help.
A black man was found dead on the side of State Route 18 east of Pachuta on Sunday.
The man is 50 to 60 years old, five feet, eight inches to five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 240-260 lbs.
He had a cross on a silver-colored chain around his neck.
If you have any information, please call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 776-3956 or the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H at (601) 693-1926
