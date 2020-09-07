Low humidity for Labor Day, highs to reach low 90s

We started off this morning a little cool with sunny skies and temps in the low 60s. Humidity will be very low all day making it feel more like early fall. Today will be mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Temps will cool down into the 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.
Skies will remain mostly sunny for your Day on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s.
The humidity will start to creep back in on Wednesday and Thursday. That will bring back a small chance of showers in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s.
By Friday, we could see a few hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Showers should clear out in time for football in the evening. This weekend looks to have the best chance of rain with scattered t-storms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
