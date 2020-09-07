Jay Hopson steps down as USM head football coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi head football coach Jay Hopson resigned Monday.
Hopson’s resignation and naming of assistant coach Scotty Walden as interim head coach was announced in a release by the university late Monday afternoon.
USM athletic director Jeremy McClain said he and Hopson had spent the past few days discussing the direction of the program after Thursday night’s 32-21 season-opening home loss to the University of South Alabama.
“Coach Hopson came to me after last Thursday’s game to discuss what was on his heart and after much discussion over the weekend, he and I agreed that new leadership for our football program is needed, “McClain said in the release.
Hopson had just started his fifth season as USM’s head coach and he departs with a record of 28-23. In his first four seasons, the Golden Eagles participated in three postseason bowl games.
