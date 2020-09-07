Diamondhead man ends alligator season satisfied with 12-foot catch

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Alligator season has come to an end, and one Diamondhead man is fairly pleased. John Ladner is still in shock after catching a 12-foot alligator, weighing 477 pounds, on Aug. 29. Fishing out of only a 14-foot boat, Ladner and his close friend Derek Stiglet had to call for back up.
“We ended up actually calling a friend of ours. We had to wake him up at 12:30 at night and ask him to go put his boat in the water and come down there and help us load it because it wouldn’t fit in this one,” Ladner said. “So we had to sit there and hold it for almost an hour with the snare and two hooks in it.”
Handling it from head to tail, it took three men three hours to pull the big catch out of the water. They then headed to a farm to unload it.
“Lifted it out of the boat with a tractor and we all got together, we ended up taking it and hiving it out,” Ladner said. “We processed the skull, which I did a European mount recently on. We took and processed all the meat and vacuum sealed it, packaged it up.”
Processing right at 100 pounds of alligator meat, Ladner said his friends and family will have a supply to last nearly a year.
