Sunny day expected for Labor Day holiday

Expect clear skies overnight with lows in the lower to mid-60s.
For Labor Day look for sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the upper 60s.
On Tuesday look for a stray shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
There is a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect highs on Wednesday to be around 90 and in the upper 80s on Thursday. Lows will be around 70 each night.
For Friday look for only a 20% chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
For Saturday you can look for a 30% chance for isolated mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.
On Sunday expect a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.
