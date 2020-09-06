MHP Labor Day enforcement period update

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As people celebrate Labor Day weekend, Mississippi Highway Patrol has been operating checkpoints in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads.
MHP says if you’ve been drinking, there’s no reason to get behind the wheel.
“Please do not drink and drive. Save someone’s life, even your own,” said Trooper Marcus White. “If you’re going to drink, please do not get behind the wheel and operate a motor vehicle. Drive sober or get pulled over.”
For Friday and Saturday, MHP Troop J in Hattiesburg made 4 DUI arrests and 303 other citations.
As part of their Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, also known as CARE Program, troopers are patrolling busy roads to enforce speed limits and distracted driving laws.
“Your attention to operating the vehicle, you know, you’re putting it somewhere else which puts everyone else’s lives in jeopardy…That phone call can wait, that text can wait,” said Trooper Travis Luck.
During their 2019 Labor Day enforcement period, MHP investigated 131 crashes and made 216 DUI arrests in total. With one day left of holiday enforcement to end the summer, MHP encourages people to stay safe celebrating and always drive carefully.
The holiday enforcement period lasts through Monday, September 6th at midnight.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.