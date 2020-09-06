Forrest County superintendent gives three-week update

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The coronavirus pandemic has created challenges for many school districts in the Pine Belt. Forrest County School District Superintendent Brian Freeman says they are adjusting to the new changes.
“We’ve had some issues with some technology of course, which we’ve expected,” Freeman said. “Our teachers are still learning the process of teaching virtually and with children in the class. Some of our teachers have been awesome in doing that, some have had a learning curve but we’re constantly providing professional development and it’s getting better and better every day.”
For online learning to also run smoothly, Freeman suggests parents should also follow up with their children.
“While it says virtual and we’re certainly providing the instruction, the parent at home needs to make sure that child follows through with the assignments and is logging on at the appropriate time and getting those lessons,” Freeman said.
He says some virtual students are now opting for change.
“There are some students who have learned that virtual learning is not good for them and they have asked to come back to a traditional setting and we’re taking that on a case by case basis,” Freeman said.
Virtual learning isn’t the only issue. Registration is also down; which Freeman says is affecting their sports.
“North Forrest High School has had to cancel their season due to low numbers,” Freeman said. “Partly because, you know, COVID obviously, some have, many have gotten jobs during the summer while they’re off and have decided to do that instead of participating in football.”
Freeman say registration is still open. New students can register between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at any campus.
Despite a few issues, he says COVID cases remain low for the district.
“We’ve had no students test positive since school has started,” Freeman said. “We have had some parents, which has caused some students to be quarantined and our staff so far has been fortunate, but tomorrow can be a new day.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.