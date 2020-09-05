Small possibility of rain as hot weather continues

Overnight you can expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.
On Sunday look for the hot weather to continue with little if any rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
On Labor Day expect mostly sunny skies and hot conditions with highs in the lower to mid-90s.
As we head into the rest of the week expect a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day with high in the lower 90s on Tuesday and in the 80s for Wednesday through Saturday.
