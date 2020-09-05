Pine Belt Prep Football: Week I/1st roundup

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) _ For one high school coach, Friday night’s season-opening football game went about as well as he possibly could have dreamed.
For the other, the first game turned out to be a nightmare.
Bay Springs High School senior fullback Lamarcus Stubbs ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns and the Bulldogs’ defense pitched a shutout in a 32-0 road win at Lumberton High School.
“We just played really well,” Bay Springs coach Dan Brady said. “We returned all of our skill guys, except our quarterback, so we’ve added some new stuff, and they’re just clicking with it.”
Stubbs had plenty of support in the ground game, as the Bulldogs rolled up 319 yards rushing.
Chase Wilson rushed for 70 yards on 11 carries and added a 2-point conversion run. Sophomore Tyrick Jones rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown and also had a 2-point conversion run.
Bay Springs sophomore quarterback Anthony Newell had a 2-point conversion run and also threw a 2-point conversion pass to junior tight end Tony Johnson.
“We got outcoached, got out-toughed, got outplayed,” Lumberton coach Zach Jones said.
Senior quarterback Robert Henry led Lumberton with 88 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Brady said while he was proud of his Bulldogs’ play, he also was glad they caught the Panthers on an off-night.
“Lumberton had a lot of negative plays in the first half, a fumble, and just had some crazy plays,” Brady said. “They took some huge losses. They got down deep in our territory twice with an opportunity to score and stuff just spiraled out of control.
“Lumberton’s going to be a really good team. They are a really good team. We just capitalized on their mistakes.”
Bay Springs (1-0) will visit Raleigh High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Lions (1-1) dropped a 35-6 decision at West Jones High School Friday.
Lumberton (0-1) will open Region 4-1A play at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Stringer High School. The Red Devils (0-1) lost 51-0 to Enterprise (Clarke) High School Friday
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior Jackson Allen threw for 246 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as the Forrest County Panthers topped the version from Lincoln County.
Allen completed 13-of-19 passes with an interception in his debut as Petal’s starting quarterback.
Seniors Jeremiah Robinson and Jonathan Harris combined for 12 catches, 239 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
Harris had three catches for 136 yards and two scores, while Robinson grabbed nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Cayne Hensarling turned his one reception into a 7-yard touchdown.
Petal led 14-7 after one quarter and 28-14 at halftime. It added a final score in third quarter while keeping Brookhaven scoreless in the second half.
Petal (1-0) will welcome Laurel High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Golden Tornadoes (0-1) lost 26-12 Friday at Hattiesburg High School.
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Alan Follis threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns as the Mustangs eventually pulled away from the Lions Friday night.
Follis found senior Tajrick Randolph from 30 yards out the game’s first touchdown and Zyuawn Williams with a 28-yard scoring pass to give West Jones a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Raleigh (1-1) cut the lead to 14-6 at halftime when Get Perkins hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jay Jones.
But the second half was all West Jones. Follis threw touchdowns passes of 50 yards to Randolph and 70 yards to Matthew Nixon.
Running back Kentrel Pruitt, who had 45 yards on 10 carries, scored on a 12-yard run.
Randolph finished with three catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Williams had four catches for 73 yards and a score, and Nixon caught three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
The Mustangs (1-0) will travel to Waynesboro Friday to take on Wayne County High School at 7 p.m. The War Eagles (0-1) fell in overtime Friday night, losing to D’Iberville High School 28-21.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior Robert Johnson returned the game’s opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and caught a pair of scoring passes in a losing effort Friday night.
Johnson caught seven passes for 150 yards, including touchdown catches of 35 yards and 42 yards.
Junior quarterback Kris Ginn completed 11-of-18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.
Ginn ran for a 12-yard touchdown and also threw a 2-point conversion pass to junior Trevor Courtney.
Columbia (0-3) scored in every quarter, but couldn’t stop Brookhaven (3-0) from doing the same.
Brookhaven led 14-6 after one quarter and held a 24-14 lead at halftime. Columbia was outscored 19-12 in the second half.
Columbia Academy will travel to Franklinton, La., for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday with 4A-District 3 foe Bowling Green High School. The Buccaneers (1-0) defeated Amite School Center 50-0 Friday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.