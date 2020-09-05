539 new COVID-19 cases in MS, 11 additional deaths reported

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen over 86,400.
MSDH reported 539 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Saturday, bringing the state total to 86,478 cases and 2,569 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 9,819 COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 737 cases; 17 deaths
- Forrest: 2,224 cases; 68 deaths
- Greene: 314 cases; 14 deaths
- Jasper: 504 cases; 13 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 308 cases; 9 deaths
- Jones: 2,218 cases; 75 deaths
- Lamar: 1,512 cases; 32 deaths
- Marion: 798 cases; 26 deaths
- Perry: 346 cases; 11 deaths
- Wayne: 858 cases; 21 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 67,918 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:
- SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
- SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
- Covington County Hospital in Collins
- Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
- Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
- Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
- Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
- Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
- SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
- Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
- South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
- East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
- Family Health Center in Laurel
- SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
- SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
- SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
- Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
- SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
- Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 641,625 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
