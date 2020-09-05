Gametime - Week 1

By Taylor Curet | September 5, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 12:38 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first full slate of high school football games is in the books. Here’s a look at the scores and highlights from around the Pine Belt:

  • Hattiesburg (26) Laurel (12)
  • Oak Grove (52) Gulfport (29)
  • Petal (35) Brookhaven (14)
  • Bay Springs (32) Lumberton (0)
  • Purvis (33) Pass Christian (21)
  • Pearl River Central (14) Sumrall (6)
  • Columbia (45) Mendenhall (28)
  • D’Iberville (28) Wayne County (21)
  • West Marion (40) East Marion (6)
  • West Jones (35) Raleigh (6)
  • West Lauderdale (49) South Jones (28)
  • Jefferson Davis (13) Poplarville (6)
  • PCS (28) Parklane Academy (6)
  • Brookhaven Academy (43) Columbia Academy (26)
  • McComb (20) Tylertown (0)
  • Tri-County Academy (34) Sylva-Bay Academy (6)
  • Enterprise-Clarke (51) Stringer (0)
  • West Lincoln (41) Sacred Heart (21)
  • Greene County (25) Perry Central (13)
  • Pascagoula (24) George County (21)
  • Magee (34) Collins (0)
  • Picayune (30) Meridian (20)

