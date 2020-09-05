Gametime - Week 1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first full slate of high school football games is in the books. Here’s a look at the scores and highlights from around the Pine Belt:
- Hattiesburg (26) Laurel (12)
- Oak Grove (52) Gulfport (29)
- Petal (35) Brookhaven (14)
- Bay Springs (32) Lumberton (0)
- Purvis (33) Pass Christian (21)
- Pearl River Central (14) Sumrall (6)
- Columbia (45) Mendenhall (28)
- D’Iberville (28) Wayne County (21)
- West Marion (40) East Marion (6)
- West Jones (35) Raleigh (6)
- West Lauderdale (49) South Jones (28)
- Jefferson Davis (13) Poplarville (6)
- PCS (28) Parklane Academy (6)
- Brookhaven Academy (43) Columbia Academy (26)
- McComb (20) Tylertown (0)
- Tri-County Academy (34) Sylva-Bay Academy (6)
- Enterprise-Clarke (51) Stringer (0)
- West Lincoln (41) Sacred Heart (21)
- Greene County (25) Perry Central (13)
- Pascagoula (24) George County (21)
- Magee (34) Collins (0)
- Picayune (30) Meridian (20)
