USM honors life, legacy of Evelyn Gandy with video tribute

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi honored the life and legacy of Evelyn Gandy on what would have been her 100th birthday Friday with a video tribute.
Gandy, born on Sept. 4, 1920, became the first woman to serve as Mississippi’s lieutenant governor after being elected in 1975. She was also the first woman elected state-wide treasurer and the first woman insurance commissioner.
The Hattiesburg native also represented Forrest County in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
“On what would have been her 100th birthday, The University of Southern Mississippi is honored to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Evelyn Gandy – Hattiesburg native, distinguished USM alumna, public servant, and fearless advocate for Mississippi,” USM President Rodney D. Bennett said in the post.
Gandy died on Dec. 23, 2007 at the age of 87.
